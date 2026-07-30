Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling Between Kent and London

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 15-year-old boy who disappeared from Cambridgeshire nearly two weeks ago and is believed to be travelling between Kent, London and the Greater London area. Alfie Caney, from Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, was last seen leaving his home at around 2.30pm on 17 July. Officers say they are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Believed to Be Travelling Across the South East

Police believe Alfie may now be in Kent, London or elsewhere in Greater London. He is originally from Kent and is known to regularly travel using the train and bus network. Officers have also confirmed he has known connections to Slough and Hayes.

Description

Alfie is described as:

White

Medium build

Approximately 5ft 9in tall

tall Short brown hair

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

Black tracksuit bottoms

A green hoodie

Police say it is possible he has since changed his clothing.

Concern for Welfare

Cambridgeshire Police say they are concerned for Alfie’s welfare and are appealing directly to anyone who believes they may have seen him since 17 July, particularly in Kent, London or the Greater London area.

How to Help

Anyone with information about Alfie’s whereabouts is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting incident 310 of 17 July. If you see Alfie or know where he is, contact police immediately.