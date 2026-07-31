Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near Reigate Railway Station

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared from Reigate and may be travelling with another missing teenager. Esme, 15, was last seen near Reigate railway station at around 1pm on Thursday, 30 July. Surrey Police say they are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her to come forward.

Last Seen in Reigate

Esme is described as:

White

Around 5ft 1in tall

tall Medium build

Dyed red hair

When she was last seen, she was wearing:

A black jumper featuring a turtle

White shorts

Trainers

May Be Travelling With Another Missing Teenager

Police believe Esme has links to Reigate and Redhill and is likely to be travelling on foot and by public transport. Officers also believe she may be in the company of another girl of a similar age, who has also been reported missing.

Concern for Welfare

Surrey Police said they are concerned for Esme’s safety and are keen to locate her as soon as possible. Anyone who has seen Esme, or has information that could help officers trace her whereabouts, is urged to contact Surrey Police immediately.

How to Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference PR/45260091923. If you see Esme, call 101, or dial 999 if the sighting is immediate or there is an urgent risk to her safety.