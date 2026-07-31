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A419 CLOSED A419 Closed After Serious Crash Involving Car and Lorry in Wiltshire

A419 Closed After Serious Crash Involving Car and Lorry in Wiltshire

The A419 has been closed northbound in Wiltshire following a serious collision involving a car and a lorry, with motorists warned the route is likely to remain shut well into the afternoon. Emergency services, including Wiltshire Police, are at the scene between the A4311 near Swindon and the B4040 near Cirencester.

Major Emergency Response

National Highways confirmed the collision occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A419. Police, ambulance crews and other emergency services are in attendance, alongside National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors managing the incident. The severity of the collision means officers will need to carry out a full investigation at the scene once casualties have been treated.

Road Expected to Remain Closed

National Highways has warned the closure is expected to continue into the afternoon while collision investigation work takes place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys. Long delays are expected on surrounding roads.

Diversion in Place

Drivers travelling northbound are being directed to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion route. The diversion takes motorists:

  • Off the A419 at the A4311 near Swindon.
  • Along the A4198 towards Groundwell West.
  • Via the B4534, B4006, A3102, B4042 and B4696.
  • Before rejoining the A419 at South Cerney.

Drivers are advised to follow official diversion signs rather than satellite navigation where possible.

Travel Advice

Motorists planning to travel through the area are advised to seek alternative routes and check traffic updates before setting out. National Highways said further updates will be issued as the incident develops and the road can be safely reopened. The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been confirmed, and there has been no information released regarding any injuries.

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