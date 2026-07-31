Woman, 77, Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Taxi Outside NatWest in Wakefield

A 77-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after she was struck by a taxi in Wakefield town centre. Emergency services were called to Westgate, outside the NatWest bank, at around 11.45am on Thursday, 30 July, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Woman Suffers Head Injury

West Yorkshire Police said the collision involved a taxi and a 77-year-old woman. The pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with a head injury. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

Investigation Underway

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. No arrests have been reported. West Yorkshire Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police. Further information is expected to be released as enquiries continue.