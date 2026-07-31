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MIGRANT CRISIS Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

Sussex Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested in recent days in connection with investigations linked to the Crowborough Training Camp, following widespread reports circulating on social media and in sections of the national press. In a statement, the force said it was aware of speculation surrounding the arrests and sought to clarify that neither arrest is related to terrorism offences. A Sussex Police spokesperson said:

“We are aware of reports circulating in the press and on social media regarding arrests made at the Crowborough Training Camp.

“We can confirm that two arrests have been made in recent days and that neither of them is for terror-related offences.

“The arrests were led by the National Crime Agency and Immigration Enforcement, and therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on those investigations.

“We will continue to work with our partners to support the local community, and encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their neighbourhood officers in the street or at their local police station.” The force stressed that the investigations are being led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Immigration Enforcement, meaning further details are being handled by those agencies. The Daily Express has reported that the NCA confirmed a man in his twenties was arrested in the Crowborough area on 10 July on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. No further official details about that investigation have been released. The suspect’s bail conditions have not been made public, and no charges have been announced.

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