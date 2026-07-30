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FIREARMS INCIDENT Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

Two people have been arrested after a suspected firearms discharge damaged a property in Huddersfield, prompting an investigation by specialist detectives. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam or CCTV footage after the incident in Friar Place, in the Bradley area of Huddersfield, on Tuesday evening (28 July).

Property Damaged in Suspected Shooting

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at around 8.42pm following reports that windows at a property had been damaged in a suspected firearms discharge. Emergency services attended the location, but no injuries were reported. Specialist officers secured the scene while enquiries were carried out.

Two Arrested

Following enquiries, officers arrested an 18-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man nearby. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a public place. They remain in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Detectives Appeal for Information

The investigation is being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, which is appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Friar Place area around the time of the incident, or who may have captured the events on CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcams. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or through the force’s live chat service, quoting the relevant incident reference. As the investigation remains ongoing, the two arrested individuals have not been charged and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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