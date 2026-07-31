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KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed After Park Gate Stabbing Left Victim with Serious Injuries

Man Jailed After Park Gate Stabbing Left Victim with Serious Injuries

A man has been jailed for three years after stabbing a 20-year-old man twice during a violent attack in Park Gate that left the victim with serious abdominal injuries. Luke Foreman, 22, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, 30 July, after previously admitting causing grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place. He also admitted shoplifting and common assault in relation to an earlier incident on the same day.

Victim Stabbed Twice

The attack happened shortly after 6pm on Saturday, 15 November 2025, when Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary was called to Hunts Pond Road, Park Gate, following reports of a stabbing. Officers found a 20-year-old man who had sustained two stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment before later being discharged to continue his recovery at home. Police recovered the knife used in the attack nearby. A short time later, Foreman approached officers in the area, identified himself and was arrested.

Earlier Shop Theft

During the investigation, detectives also linked Foreman to an earlier incident that same day in which alcohol had been stolen from Morrisons on Hunts Pond Road. He subsequently admitted shoplifting and common assault in connection with that offence.

Detective Condemns Knife Violence

Detective Constable Ethan Beesley, of the Eastern Criminal Investigation Department, said:

“This was an appalling act of violence, which could have cost a man his life.

“This court result underlines that we will not tolerate knife crime in our local communities. There are serious consequences for everyone involved in crimes like this, whether you are a victim or you have chosen to carry a knife.”

He added:

“Tackling serious violence, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remains a priority for our officers.

“Anyone found to have been involved in offending of this nature will be pursued and brought before the courts.

“I hope that bringing Foreman to justice helps the man that he assaulted to move forward in the knowledge that he has been sent to prison.”

DC Beesley also urged anyone considering carrying a knife to think carefully about the potentially devastating consequences.

Three-Year Prison Sentence

Foreman was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after admitting:

  • Causing grievous bodily harm.
  • Possession of a knife in a public place.
  • Shoplifting.
  • Common assault.

Police said the case demonstrates their continued commitment to tackling knife crime and bringing violent offenders before the courts.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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