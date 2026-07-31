Axel Rudakubana Charged Over Alleged Assaults on Prison Officers at HMP Belmarsh

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with a series of alleged assaults on prison staff and possession of an offensive weapon while being held at HMP Belmarsh, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The 19-year-old has been charged with four offences alleged to have taken place at the high-security south London prison between May and October 2025.

Multiple Charges

The Metropolitan Police said Axel Rudakubana, 19 (07.08.2006), has been charged with:

Assault on an emergency worker on 6 May 2025

on Attempted grievous bodily harm on 8 May 2025

on Unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison on 26 June 2025

on Assault on an emergency worker on 28 October 2025

Police confirmed he was charged on Tuesday, 28 July.

Court Appearance

Rudakubana is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Friday, 11 September. No further details about the alleged incidents have been released by investigators.

Investigation

The charges relate to alleged offences involving prison staff at HMP Belmarsh, one of the UK’s highest-security prisons. The Metropolitan Police have not released any additional information regarding the circumstances of the alleged assaults or the offensive weapon. As criminal proceedings are now active, Rudakubana has been charged but has not been convicted. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty by a court.