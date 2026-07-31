Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 89-year-old man before driving almost a mile with the victim on the roof of his car has been jailed for nearly 10 years. Albert Matraxhiu, 29, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 31 July, after admitting causing the death of Tom Wallace by dangerous driving. The fatal collision happened on 29 December 2025 on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham.

Pensioner Killed While Crossing Road

The court heard Matraxhiu was driving at 76mph in a 40mph zone when he struck Mr Wallace as the 89-year-old used a pedestrian crossing. Rather than stopping, Matraxhiu continued driving with Mr Wallace on the roof of his vehicle for almost a mile before the pensioner fell onto Grange Road. Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr Wallace was sadly pronounced dead.

Driver Fled the Scene

Following the collision, Matraxhiu and his passenger, Erald Paci, abandoned the vehicle on Eastcourt Lane before fleeing on foot. Kent Police launched a large-scale investigation involving specialist officers, drones and extensive CCTV enquiries to identify those responsible. After CCTV images were released as part of a public appeal, Paci, 30, handed himself in later that day and identified Matraxhiu as the driver. Matraxhiu voluntarily attended a police station the following day.

Attempt to Destroy Evidence

The Albanian national was charged with:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Failing to stop after a collision

Driving without a licence

Driving without insurance

He was also charged alongside Paci with perverting the course of justice after the pair removed and disposed of the vehicle’s number plates, their clothing and their mobile phones in an attempt to avoid detection. Matraxhiu pleaded guilty to all offences at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 February 2026.

Nearly 10-Year Prison Sentence

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Matraxhiu, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, was jailed for nine years and 10 months. He was also disqualified from driving for six years after his release from prison. Paci, of Five Way Court, Chatham, admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. He was released following the hearing after serving sufficient time on remand.

Detective Pays Tribute to Victim

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Zoe Wilczek said:

“Matraxhiu’s dangerous and amoral actions have taken a man’s life and shocked the local community.

“His deliberate and calculated attempts to evade capture and avoid facing the consequences of his actions are evidence of his poor substance of character, and we are satisfied he is facing a long time behind bars.

“Mr Wallace was much-loved and deeply respected by his family and the community, and we hope today’s sentence brings a sense of justice to all that knew him.”

Police said the investigation highlighted the extensive work carried out to trace those responsible and bring them before the courts following the fatal collision.