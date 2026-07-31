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WASHINGTON Huge Factory Fire Sends Thick Black Smoke Billowing Across Washington Following Reports of Explosions

Huge Factory Fire Sends Thick Black Smoke Billowing Across Washington Following Reports of Explosions

Firefighters are tackling a major factory fire in Washington after witnesses reported hearing several explosions before thick black smoke was seen rising high into the sky. Emergency services were called to the Crowther Industrial Estate in Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Friday afternoon following reports of a large industrial blaze. Multiple fire crews remain at the scene as they work to bring the fire under control.

Reports of Explosions

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions before flames engulfed part of the industrial premises. Large plumes of thick black smoke can be seen from miles away, with dramatic images showing the smoke towering above the estate. There is currently no indication that the fire is easing.

Major Emergency Response

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a significant number of resources to the incident, including at least five fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform. Northumbria Police officers are also at the scene assisting firefighters. A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

“Officers are currently supporting Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service in responding to a fire at an industrial premises in Washington. A cordon is currently in place.”

Public Urged to Avoid the Area

A police cordon remains in place around the affected industrial estate while emergency services continue to deal with the incident. Motorists and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely. Residents nearby may notice large amounts of smoke drifting across the area.

Investigation to Follow

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and will be investigated once the incident has been brought under control. There have been no immediate reports of injuries. More updates will follow as further information becomes available.

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