Man Arrested After Firearm Discharged Outside York Mosque

A man has been arrested after a firearm was discharged outside a mosque in York during the early hours of the morning, prompting a major police response. North Yorkshire Police were called to York Mosque and Islamic Centre on Bull Lane at around 2.19am following reports that a firearm had been discharged outside the building. A 44-year-old man from York was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Investigation Underway

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported, and detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the mosque was deliberately targeted. Forensic officers have examined the scene while investigators continue gathering evidence. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said:

“It is too early to say what may have been the motivation behind this disturbing incident, but our Muslim community in York can be reassured that we are doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances.

“We are also providing high-visibility patrols in the vicinity of York Mosque as people attend for prayer.”

Community Reassurance

Officers are due to meet with the mosque’s Imam as part of ongoing engagement with the local community. Additional high-visibility patrols have been deployed around the mosque to provide reassurance while the investigation continues. Police have stressed there is no further information at this stage regarding the motive behind the incident.

Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the Bull Lane area during the early hours of Thursday 30 July, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12260145924. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service. The investigation remains ongoing.