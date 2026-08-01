Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men posing as police officers allegedly forced their way into a man’s home before stealing jewellery in West Sussex. Sussex Police are investigating the burglary, which took place at around 10pm on Thursday 24 July at an address in Durrington. According to police, two men claiming to be police officers attended the property and gained entry before carrying out the burglary.

Suspects Wore Fake Police Uniforms

The suspects are believed to have been wearing fake police uniforms to deceive the occupant. One of the men was also wearing a blue surgical or COVID-style face mask, partially concealing his identity. During the incident, jewellery was stolen from the property before the suspects fled.

Suspects Believed to Have Escaped in Blue BMW

Following the burglary, the men are believed to have left the area on foot towards Titnore Lane. Police believe they may have then made off in a blue BMW. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Issue Warning to Residents

In light of the burglary, Sussex Police is urging residents to remain vigilant against criminals posing as police officers or other officials to gain entry to homes. The force reminded the public that genuine police officers and police staff will always be able to produce a warrant card or official identification if requested. Anyone who is unsure about the identity of a caller claiming to be a police officer should take steps to verify who they are before allowing them into their property.

Appeal for Information

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Durrington area on the evening of 24 July, or who may have seen a blue BMW in the vicinity of Titnore Lane, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1738 of 24/07.