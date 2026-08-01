Emergency Crews Tackle Electrical Fire Near Lymington Power Substation

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire near a power substation in Lymington during the early hours of this morning after members of the public spotted flames and raised the alarm. The incident happened on Southampton Road, where emergency services responded after an electrical installation was reported to be on fire close to a central power substation. Local residents reported being woken by the flashing blue lights of emergency vehicles as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Early Morning Alert

According to local reports, two members of the public noticed the fire in its early stages and contacted the emergency services. Their quick actions are believed to have helped prevent the incident from becoming far more serious. One resident wrote:

“Woke up to blue disco lights, SSE [installation] on Southampton Road alight. Thank you to the two lads who noticed very early and called it in, and to our local firefighters who had it out quickly.

“Right next to the central power substation. Could have been so much worse.”

Fire Quickly Brought Under Control

Firefighters arrived promptly and extinguished the blaze before it could spread. The fire’s proximity to the nearby electricity substation prompted concern among residents, although there have been no reports of any injuries or widespread disruption.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Emergency services have not released further details, and it is unclear whether the incident affected local electricity supplies. Enquiries into the cause of the fire are expected to continue.