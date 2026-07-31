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BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 17-year-old girl who disappeared from Torquay earlier this week. Layla Wolstenholme, 17, was last seen in the Meadfoot area of Torquay at around 9.40am on Tuesday 28 July. Devon & Cornwall Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her to come forward immediately.

Description Released

Layla is described as:

  • Approximately 5ft 5in tall.
  • Slim build.
  • Red shoulder-length hair.
  • Brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing:

  • Black pyjama bottoms.
  • A cream jacket.
  • Sandals.

Police believe she may still be in the Torbay area.

Police Appeal

A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Layla Wolstenholme, 17, who has been reported missing from the Torquay area.

“Layla was last seen in the Meadfoot area of Torquay at around 9.40am on Tuesday 28 July.”

Have You Seen Layla?

Anyone who has seen Layla, or who has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting log number 50260198743. Police continue to carry out enquiries to locate the missing teenager and are asking members of the public to remain vigilant.

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