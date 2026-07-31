Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling to London

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Gloucester during the early hours of this morning and is believed to be attempting to travel to London. Charlie, 13, was reported missing from the Matson area at around 4am on Friday 31 July after officers believe he left an address overnight. Gloucestershire Constabulary says Charlie has links to the Barking area of east London and believes he may be trying to make his way there.

Appeal After Possible Journey Through Transport Hub

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen Charlie at Gloucester Transport Hub or Gloucester Railway Station during the early hours of Friday morning to come forward. Police are keen to establish his movements and ensure he is found safe and well.

Description

Charlie is described as:

Around 5ft 5in tall.

tall. Brown hair, curly on top and short at the back and sides.

Wearing a blue Nike T-shirt .

. A black hooded top .

. Black and grey jogging bottoms.

Police Concerned for Welfare

Gloucestershire Constabulary is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately. Anyone with information about Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident reference 53260065813. If you see Charlie at the time of calling, dial 999 immediately so officers can respond without delay. Police say enquiries to locate the teenager are ongoing.