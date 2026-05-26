Lewisham Man Caught Masturbating in Children’s Park Avoids Jail

Stefan Sippola, 45, was convicted of outraging public decency after masturbating in a children’s park in Lewisham on May 25 last year. The incident, which unfolded in full view of the public, led to his guilty plea at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on April 1. Last Thursday (May 21), Sippola, from Bermondsey’s Needleman Street, avoided jail but received a community order.

Community Order Imposed

Sippola was sentenced to a community order lasting until May 20, 2027, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of his punishment.

Financial Penalties

He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim, £400 in prosecution costs, and a £114 victim surcharge.

Public Outcry Expected

The case highlights concerns about safety and decency in public spaces, particularly in areas frequented by children.