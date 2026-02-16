Three teenagers orchestrated a sickening fake online meet-up that ended in a savage beating on a Kent beach. The victims’ attacker was left unconscious after being pelted with rocks and kicked repeatedly in a horrific assault. Now, all three have been convicted of manslaughter.

Devious Online Trap Lures Victim to His Doom

The trio – two boys and a girl, all under 18 and unnamed for legal reasons – first crossed paths with Alexander Cashford at an arcade in Leysdown on August 8, 2025. After he gave his phone number to the girl, they created a fake social media profile called “Sienna” to bait him into meeting up.

Claiming “Sienna” was 16, the teens secretly arranged a date on August 10. The plan was ruthless from the start.

Bottle Blows and Rock Attacks on the Beach

As soon as Cashford met “Sienna,” the boys struck. One smashed a bottle over his head. The girl screamed “paedophile” and urged bystanders to join the attack. Cashford tried to flee but was chased to the beach, where he was relentlessly pelted with rocks and viciously kicked – even after he fell unconscious.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Natalie Smith said: “This was a carefully pre-planned deliberate and violent attack on someone who was not expecting it and who could not defend himself.” “He was first hit from behind with a bottle and despite his best attempts to flee, he was relentlessly pursued and attacked.” “They lured him to meet the girl, but it wasn’t just her who was waiting. All three were ready, fully aware their plan was to attack Mr Cashford.”

Damning Evidence and Witnesses Nail the Trio

The girl even recorded the start of the vicious assault. Witnesses rushed to help Alexander and tracked the attackers’ movements, which led to quick arrests. Some witnesses testified that the teens gloated afterwards.

The 14-year-old boy (now 15) and 16-year-old girl were found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court. The second boy, aged 15 at the time (now 16), had already pleaded guilty.

All three denied murder charges but couldn’t dodge responsibility for the deadly attack.

Justice for Victim’s Family as Teens Await Sentencing

Smith added, “Their joint actions that night led to Alexander Cashford’s death. His family can now take some comfort knowing justice has been done.”

The three await sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court. Judges will weigh their ages against the calculated nature and extreme violence of the attack before handing down their verdicts.