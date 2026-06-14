19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

Devon & Cornwall Police have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder following a stabbing at Drake Circus Shopping Centre, Plymouth. Officers responded at 5.20pm on Friday 12 June to find a teenage boy with knife wounds to his neck. The victim was rushed to Derriford Hospital and has since been discharged.

Man Charged And Court Date

Tyke Lowe, from Grafton Road, Plymouth, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place. He is scheduled to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 June.

Victim Recovers

The teenage victim, who suffered neck wounds, was treated at Derriford Hospital and has been released, with no further updates on his condition provided.

Woman Arrested Then Released

A woman in her 30s from Plymouth was initially arrested in connection with the incident but has now been released without charge by the police.

Police Appeal For Information

Devon & Cornwall Police continue their inquiries and urge anyone with further information about the stabbing at Drake Circus to come forward.