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PEACE BREAKTHROUGH US Iran Peace Deal Set For Signing In Switzerland On Friday

US Iran Peace Deal Set For Signing In Switzerland On Friday

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal scheduled for official signing in Switzerland on Friday, 19 June. The agreement marks the immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, signalling a major diplomatic breakthrough in the long-running conflict.

Deal To End Military Actions

Sharif revealed both countries agreed to stop hostilities immediately, with the signing ceremony to be held in Switzerland, a neutral ground with a history of facilitating US-Iran talks. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed its role in hosting the event due to Switzerland’s diplomatic ties with Iran amid the absence of formal US-Iran relations.

Trump Confirms Oil Passage Reopening

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and the US will lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports. He enthused, “Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” This development aims to ease global energy supply concerns, given the Strait’s importance for a quarter of the world’s oil shipments.

Diplomacy Intensifies Before Signing

Intense diplomacy in recent days has paved the way for the deal, with final details expected imminently. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Swiss officials, welcoming progress and expressing hope for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Further Talks To Follow Signing

Following the signing, a 60-day technical negotiation period will commence to finalise implementation specifics. While US confidence in sealing the deal is reported at 80-85%, Iranian officials urge caution on exact timing, pointing to ongoing discussions and minor hesitations.

Historic Moment For Regional Peace

The move ends months of tension involving the US, Israel, and Iran, and reflects Pakistan’s key diplomatic role in bridging the divide. The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding could reshape Middle East stability and influence global energy markets.

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