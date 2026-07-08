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TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested Over £1m Fraud Probe at University of Greater Manchester

Three Arrested Over £1m Fraud Probe at University of Greater Manchester

Three people have been arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities worth £1 million at the University of Greater Manchester, as Greater Manchester Police carried out raids across five properties in northern England. The operation, which took place recently following an extensive investigation, involved two men in their 60s and a woman in her 50s, suspected of money laundering and fraud offences.

Multiple Property Raids

Police executed coordinated raids in Bolton, Lancashire, Humberside, and West Yorkshire. The suspects were detained on suspicion of money laundering; two men face additional questioning for fraud, with one also suspected of bribery.

Complex Financial Investigation

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson described the inquiry as a “significant and complex investigation” that uncovered evidence, including over 60 suspect transactions and more than 1 million emails related to fraudulent activity. Officers continue to follow multiple lines of enquiry to build a robust case for prosecution.

Ongoing Inquiry Since Last Year

The probe began earlier in 2025 after allegations of financial misconduct, alongside claims of racism and bullying, were raised by the Manchester Mill. Previous raids in July targeted seven properties in Greater Manchester and southern England as part of the lengthy investigation.

University Background

The University of Greater Manchester, with approximately 900 staff and 11,000 students, was formerly known as the University of Bolton before changing its name in December 2024. The allegations have significantly impacted the institution’s reputation.

“It is a lengthy operation and we are following every line of enquiry to ensure we are in a position to compile the strongest possible evidence for a potential prosecution,” said ACC Jackson.

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