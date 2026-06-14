Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JUSTICE WAIT Grenfell Anniversary Marks Last Year Before Demolition and Charges

Grenfell Anniversary Marks Last Year Before Demolition and Charges

The ninth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire saw a solemn remembrance in london/">London as the final demolition of the tower is set to remove it from the skyline. The Metropolitan Police and prosecutors revealed last month that up to 20 companies and 57 individuals could face criminal charges linked to the 2017 blaze that killed 72 people, with decisions expected before the 10th anniversary next year.

Criminal Charges Pending

Police are reviewing potential offences, including corporate gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, breaches of health and safety, and misconduct in public office. Authorities are working to determine whether those responsible will face formal charges for the disaster.

Survivors Demand Justice

Grenfell survivor Edward Daffarn described the investigations as “encouraging” but called the prolonged wait for justice “torturous.” He stressed, “It’s absolutely essential that people and companies are held to account for what happened.” Members of Grenfell United, representing survivors and bereaved families, held a walk to remember victims and demand accountability during this final anniversary, with any part of the tower still standing.

Demolition And Memorial Plans

Demolition began in September 2023 and is expected to take around two years. Some bereaved families expressed distress over exclusion from consultation. The Ministry of Housing paused demolition over the anniversary weekend as a mark of respect. The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission is consulting on designs for a permanent memorial intended to create a “sacred space” for reflection, with final designs due by mid-2027.

Inquiry Exposes Failures

The public inquiry concluded the tragedy was avoidable, blaming decades of failures by governments and the building industry. The 2024 report criticised “systematic dishonesty” behind the use of flammable cladding and insulation. Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick condemned the manipulation of fire safety tests and market deception, attributing the disaster to incompetence, dishonesty, and greed.

Governments Ongoing Commitment

An MHCLG spokesperson extended condolences to survivors and families, affirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the tragedy is never forgotten or repeated. Support for the community and pursuit of justice remain government priorities.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Scotland Secure First World Cup Win Since 1990 With 1-0 Haiti Victory

WORLD CUP TRIUMPH Scotland Secure First World Cup Win Since 1990 With 1-0 Haiti Victory

UK News
Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

PROTEST ARRESTS Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

UK News
Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

CUSTODY SCANDAL Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

UK News
Police Concern Grows For Missing Barnstaple Teen Layla Parkes

BRING HER HOME Police Concern Grows For Missing Barnstaple Teen Layla Parkes

UK News

SAFETY FAILURE Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

MIGRANT CRISIS Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

EARLY MORNING ATTACK Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

FIND REBECCA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

LIFE SAVER Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

UK News
Scotland To Wear Red Not Blue Against Haiti At World Cup Opener

KIT CLASH Scotland To Wear Red Not Blue Against Haiti At World Cup Opener

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

VISA ROW Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

UK News
Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

UK News
Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

NURSEY FAIL Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

PRISON OBSESSION Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

UK News
Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal to Find Missing Ashford Man Nathan Bloomsmar

FIND NATHAN Police Appeal to Find Missing Ashford Man Nathan Bloomsmar

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Ashford Man Nathan Bloomsmar

Police Appeal to Find Missing Ashford Man Nathan Bloomsmar

UK News
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

TOMMY UPDATE Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

UK News
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

UK News
Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

UK News
Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

TRAVEL CHAOS Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

UK News
Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

UK News
Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

SIX DEAD Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Breaking News, UK News
Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Breaking News, UK News
Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

WOUNDING CHARGES Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

UK News
Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

UK News
Watch Live