Grenfell Anniversary Marks Last Year Before Demolition and Charges

The ninth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire saw a solemn remembrance in london/">London as the final demolition of the tower is set to remove it from the skyline. The Metropolitan Police and prosecutors revealed last month that up to 20 companies and 57 individuals could face criminal charges linked to the 2017 blaze that killed 72 people, with decisions expected before the 10th anniversary next year.

Criminal Charges Pending

Police are reviewing potential offences, including corporate gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, breaches of health and safety, and misconduct in public office. Authorities are working to determine whether those responsible will face formal charges for the disaster.

Survivors Demand Justice

Grenfell survivor Edward Daffarn described the investigations as “encouraging” but called the prolonged wait for justice “torturous.” He stressed, “It’s absolutely essential that people and companies are held to account for what happened.” Members of Grenfell United, representing survivors and bereaved families, held a walk to remember victims and demand accountability during this final anniversary, with any part of the tower still standing.

Demolition And Memorial Plans

Demolition began in September 2023 and is expected to take around two years. Some bereaved families expressed distress over exclusion from consultation. The Ministry of Housing paused demolition over the anniversary weekend as a mark of respect. The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission is consulting on designs for a permanent memorial intended to create a “sacred space” for reflection, with final designs due by mid-2027.

Inquiry Exposes Failures

The public inquiry concluded the tragedy was avoidable, blaming decades of failures by governments and the building industry. The 2024 report criticised “systematic dishonesty” behind the use of flammable cladding and insulation. Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick condemned the manipulation of fire safety tests and market deception, attributing the disaster to incompetence, dishonesty, and greed.

Governments Ongoing Commitment

An MHCLG spokesperson extended condolences to survivors and families, affirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the tragedy is never forgotten or repeated. Support for the community and pursuit of justice remain government priorities.