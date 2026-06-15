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FATAL CRASH Man Dies After Car Hits Tree on London Road Near Maidstone

Man Dies After Car Hits Tree on London Road Near Maidstone

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal incident on London Road in Ditton, near Maidstone, on Saturday, 13 June 2026. At 1.27pm, a silver Vauxhall Astra left the road, striking a tree and nearby fencing opposite a Lidl supermarket. The male driver, in his 40s, was airlifted to a London hospital where he later died. Next of kin have been informed.

Serious Collision Inquiry

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is probing the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police are urging anyone who saw the vehicle or the incident to come forward to aid their enquiries.

Dashcam Footage Sought

Drivers who were in the area at the time are asked to check their dashcam recordings that might help the investigation. Footage can be submitted to Kent Police via their online portal:

How To Contact Police

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/LB/049/26, or email [email protected].

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