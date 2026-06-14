Man Denies Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing Trial

A man accused of attempted murder after three children were stabbed in Dublin’s Parnell Square on 23 November 2023 has denied all charges as his trial continues. Riad Bouchaker, 52, who has no fixed address, faces eight charges, including assaults on three children, a passerby and a creche worker. He also denies possessing a knife during the incident.

Emotional Court Testimony

Language school receptionist Luciana Yaya gave emotional evidence, recalling chaotic scenes as paramedics tended to an injured child who later suffered life-threatening injuries and now uses a wheelchair. Ms Yaya described initially thinking a car crash had happened before hearing screams and witnessing bystanders try to confront a man lying unconscious at the scene.

Prosecutor Presents Evidence

The court heard how blood-stained clothing, including the torn jacket of creche worker Leanne Flynn and items belonging to two schoolgirls, were recovered. Photos of a black-handled knife and a navy rucksack believed to belong to Bouchaker were shown to the jury.

Witnesses Recall Suspicious Behaviour

Dublin Bus driver David Core told the court he was approached by a man matching the suspect’s description, asking for directions to a school shortly before the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. He reported the encounter to the gardai after hearing about the attack. Other witnesses described hearing aggressive remarks and an encounter involving a man speaking poor English, asking about the school.

Trial To Continue

The trial is set to resume on Monday as the court hears further evidence in the serious stabbing case.