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VIOLENT DISORDER Four Men Jailed for Violent Disorder and Weapons Attack in Bilston

Four Men Jailed for Violent Disorder and Weapons Attack in Bilston

Four men were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court for their involvement in a violent disorder in Bilston on 15 August 2023. The early morning incident started around 6am after a silver Mercedes E Class rammed a white Ford Focus, followed by a red Ford Fiesta blocking the Focus, sparking a violent confrontation involving metal scaffolding poles, swords, and machetes.

Brutal Weapons Attack

The violent clash erupted as several men exited the vehicles and attacked those in the white Ford Focus. The use of dangerous weapons escalated the disorder, causing serious disturbance in Bilston.

Harsh Sentences Delivered

Hardeep Singh, 29, of Great South West Road, Hounslow, was convicted of wounding with intent, ABH, and violent disorder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Lakwinder Singh, 27, Mukesh Kumar, 31, and Harpreet Singh, 26, all pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and ABH. They received prison sentences ranging from five years and ten months to six years and nine months.

Weapons Heighten Danger

The attackers wielded metal scaffolding poles and blades, including swords and machetes, intensifying the severity and risk of the incident to public safety.

Police And Community Alert

The violent episode has alarmed local residents and police alike. Authorities continue to appeal for any information to prevent further disorder in Bilston.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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