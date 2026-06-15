Robert MacDonald Jailed for Historical Abuse in Parbold and Skelmersdale

Robert MacDonald, 75, has been jailed after being found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault following historical abuse against a young girl in the Parbold and Skelmersdale areas. Lancashire Police investigated the case after the victim bravely came forward in 2023, leading to MacDonald’s conviction at Preston Crown Court.

Conviction After Long Wait

MacDonald, also known as Rab, faced charges relating to abuse that took place years ago. The victim’s decision to report the abuse renewed the police investigation, resulting in a guilty verdict at trial.

Victims Courage Praised

Sergeant Rebecca Pugh commended the victim for her bravery in speaking out. She said: “She has had to live with what he did to her for a long time, and even after she had the courage to report him, he still made her relive that experience through a trial.” Sgt Pugh expressed gratitude for the victim’s strength throughout the legal process.

Justice Delivered By Preston Court

The sentencing at Preston Crown Court marks the close of a long and difficult chapter for the victim. Law enforcement officials highlighted the importance of supporting victims who come forward, ensuring perpetrators like MacDonald are held accountable.