Unborn Baby Dies After Police Chase Crash in Lewisham South London

An unborn baby tragically died following a police chase crash on Lewisham Way, South London, late Saturday night. A vehicle pursued by the Metropolitan Police collided with a car carrying a pregnant woman in her 20s, who was rushed to hospital. Despite medical efforts, the unborn child could not be saved.

Police Pursuit Sparks Collision

Officers spotted a car displaying clone plates failing to stop at around 11:30pm on 13 June. A police chase was authorised, but the suspect vehicle struck the car carrying the baby’s parents, both in their 20s. The driver and father suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Arrested On Multiple Charges

The 29-year-old man driving the suspect car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, and possession of class A drugs. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is leading the inquiry, which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the baby’s death following the police chase.

Police Appeal For Witnesses