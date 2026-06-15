UK to Ban Social Media for Under-16s in Groundbreaking Online Safety Move

The UK government has announced plans to ban social media platforms from offering services to under-16s, aiming to protect children online and restore their childhoods. The landmark move, revealed on 15 June 2026 by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, will impose restrictions on popular platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. These changes are expected to come into force by Spring 2027, following approval in Parliament.

Bold Action Backed By Parents

With nine in ten parents supporting the ban, the government is taking a firm stand against tech companies. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need to “give kids their childhood back,” highlighting how families have struggled to keep children safe in the online world. This represents one of the most decisive steps globally to regulate social media access for young people.

Comprehensive Online Protections

The plan extends beyond a simple ban, including world-leading restrictions on harmful features like live streaming and communications between strangers and children under 16. Similar protections will apply to gaming platforms, with restrictions active by default for under-16s and 17-year-olds. The government will also explore overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s, with further details expected in July.

Excluding Messaging Apps And Regulating

Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be covered by the social media ban. Additionally, AI chatbots designed to simulate intimate relationships or roleplay will be required to enforce a strict 18+ age limit, preventing under-18s from accessing such features. This approach reflects a broader effort to safeguard children from online harms based on how they experience risks.

Enhanced Compliance Measures

Drawing lessons from Australia’s model, the UK government will implement stronger age verification systems to prevent under-16s from bypassing safeguards. Ofcom will conduct rapid studies on effective age assurance and enhance enforcement capabilities with additional funding. These efforts will complement ongoing protections under the Online Safety Act, targeting harmful content and illegal online activity.

Commitment To Childhood And Wellbeing

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated the regulations aim to give every child, regardless of background, the best start in life by creating a safer and healthier online environment. The government’s move is part of a wider campaign to reduce online harms, promote child wellbeing, and expand access to enrichment activities across the UK.