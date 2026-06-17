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DRUGS EMPIRE Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

A Norwich teen began running a vast family cannabis supply network from the age of 14 while studying for his GCSEs, police revealed at Norwich Crown Court. Jack Barrett, now 21, led the operation with the help of his girlfriend Mia Henry-Bristow and her relatives, distributing cannabis across Norwich between June 2019 and October 2023.

Massive Text Message Evidence

Authorities recovered 47,000 drug-related messages from Barrett’s phone, exposing an extensive illegal enterprise. Mia Henry-Bristow, her father Michael Henry, and siblings Brooklyn and Abigail Henry-Bristow were all involved, with Michael’s phone showing around 4,600 drug messages demonstrating his role in distribution throughout the city.

Police Seize Cannabis Stock

During a police raid in October 2023 at Abigail Henry-Bristow’s home, nearly 100 grams of cannabis worth £950 were confiscated. A subsequent search in Buxton uncovered 21 grams valued at £530. Social media posts from April 2023 showed Barrett and Mia flaunting their wealth in expensive suits.

Family Drug Network Unravels

All five family members pleaded guilty to cannabis supply charges. Barrett and Mia admitted possessing criminal property exceeding £12,000. Michael Henry also pleaded guilty to possessing magic mushrooms, while Abigail admitted to possession of cocaine and criminal property. The judge described the operation as a “family business” marked by serious criminal conduct.

Sentencing Reflects Youth

Barrett was handed a 21-month suspended sentence and 180 hours of community service. Michael Henry received a six-month suspended sentence with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Brooklyn, Mia, and Abigail Henry-Bristow were each given 18-month community orders coupled with unpaid work. Defence lawyers emphasised the offenders’ young ages when the crimes began.

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