Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS BUST Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

Three suspects from South Wales have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a £139 million cannabis shipment intercepted at Southampton Port. The drugs, shipped from Canada, were uncovered by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and UK Border Force officers working with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Massive Cannabis Seizure

On 6 May, Border Force officers stopped and searched two containers arriving at Southampton Port. Inside, they found approximately 12 tonnes of cannabis packed in 1,200 boxes, with an estimated street value of £139 million.

Coordinated UK-Canada Effort

The investigation began after the CBSA flagged the shipment in Canada. Collaborative efforts between the CBSA, SWROCU, South Wales Police, and Gwent Police led to the interception and follow-up arrests on 16 June in Merthyr Tydfil, Ebbw Vale, and Abertillery.

Three Arrested On Suspicion

Two men and one woman aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the importation of controlled drugs. All remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Fighting Organised Crime

“This significant seizure removes a huge quantity of drugs from circulation and hits criminal gangs hard,” said Acting Inspector Stuart Cumine from SWROCU. “The profits from cannabis fund other serious crimes, so disrupting these networks protects communities across the UK.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

SAFETY WARNING Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

UK News
Stockport Police Seize Illegal Submachine Gun and Pistol in Brinnington

WEAPONS RAID Stockport Police Seize Illegal Submachine Gun and Pistol in Brinnington

UK News
Starmer Vows UK Role in Reopening Strait of Hormuz After Iran Blockade

ENERGY CRISIS Starmer Vows UK Role in Reopening Strait of Hormuz After Iran Blockade

UK News
Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

INQUEST MYSTERY Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

UK News
Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

SAFETY FAIL Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

UK News
Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

POLITICAL VIOLENCE Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

UK News
Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

POLICE ACTION Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

UK News
Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

FIRE EMERGENCY Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

UK News
King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

MILAN MURDER King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

UK News
Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Lewisham

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Lewisham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

UK News
Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

UK News
The Parcel That Never Arrived

The Parcel That Never Arrived

UK News
The Parcel That Never Arrived

The Parcel That Never Arrived

UK News
Jeffrey Epstein Made Three Suicide Attempts Before 2019 Death

SUICIDE ATTEMPTS Jeffrey Epstein Made Three Suicide Attempts Before 2019 Death

UK News
Jeffrey Epstein Made Three Suicide Attempts Before 2019 Death

Jeffrey Epstein Made Three Suicide Attempts Before 2019 Death

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

SCHEME SCRAMBLES Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

SEX ATTACK Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

UK News
Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

UK News
John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

ACTOR DEATH John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

UK News
John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

SCHOOL STATEMENT Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

UK News
Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

UK News
Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

POLICE BLUNDER Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

UK News
Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Battle in Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 Finale

HEALTH SHOCK Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Battle in Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 Finale

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Battle in Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 Finale

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Battle in Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 Finale

UK News
Watch Live