Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

Three suspects from South Wales have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a £139 million cannabis shipment intercepted at Southampton Port. The drugs, shipped from Canada, were uncovered by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and UK Border Force officers working with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Massive Cannabis Seizure

On 6 May, Border Force officers stopped and searched two containers arriving at Southampton Port. Inside, they found approximately 12 tonnes of cannabis packed in 1,200 boxes, with an estimated street value of £139 million.

Coordinated UK-Canada Effort

The investigation began after the CBSA flagged the shipment in Canada. Collaborative efforts between the CBSA, SWROCU, South Wales Police, and Gwent Police led to the interception and follow-up arrests on 16 June in Merthyr Tydfil, Ebbw Vale, and Abertillery.

Three Arrested On Suspicion

Two men and one woman aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the importation of controlled drugs. All remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Fighting Organised Crime