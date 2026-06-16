Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal to identify a man linked to reports of indecent behaviour in Plymouth’s Lipson area. The suspicious activity was witnessed on 22 and 23 April, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Suspicious Acts In Lipson

A witness contacted police after spotting a man behaving suspiciously on the street, reportedly performing an indecent act under his clothing. The location of concern is in the Lipson neighbourhood of Plymouth.

Devon Appeal

Officers are pursuing inquiries and believe the man pictured may have information that could assist the case. Identifying him is crucial to progressing the investigation.

Public Help Requested

Police are urging anyone with information about the man’s identity to come forward. Tips can be submitted via the police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50260101931.