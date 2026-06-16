Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

Devon & Cornwall Police are seeking witnesses after a sexual assault on Ernesettle Lane, Plymouth, on Friday 5 June between 12.45pm and 2.40pm. The attack occurred opposite Plymouth Scaffold Supplies, and officers have launched an urgent appeal as the investigation continues.

Details Of The Attack

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man believed to be in his 50s during the afternoon on Ernesettle Lane. Police arrested a local Plymouth man on suspicion of sexual assault who has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Witness Appeal Near Scaffold Supplies

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area or noticed anything suspicious around the time of the incident to come forward. Even small details could be crucial in supporting the ongoing investigation.

How You Can Help

Call Devon & Cornwall Police on 101

Provide the incident number 50260144498 when reporting information

Submit tips via the official Devon & Cornwall Police website

Community Safety Focus

Police stress the importance of public cooperation to uphold safety and justice within Plymouth. They urge the community to remain alert and report any concerns promptly to aid the investigation.