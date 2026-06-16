Jeffrey Epstein Made Three Suicide Attempts Before 2019 Death

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier facing child sex trafficking charges, reportedly made at least three suicide attempts while held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York before his death in August 2019. A New York Times investigation reveals warnings from his cellmate were ignored by jail guards, shedding new light on the controversial circumstances surrounding his demise.

Multiple Suicide Attempts

Epstein’s first known suicide attempt occurred on 22 July 2019, just days after a judge denied him bail. His cellmate, Nicolas Tartaglione, a former police officer and convicted murderer, said Epstein asked him how to make a noose. Tartaglione witnessed two more attempts, including Epstein tying a sheet to a grate and hiding a homemade noose under his mattress.

Warnings Ignored By Guards

Tartaglione reported these incidents to prison staff, but claims he was dismissed and laughed off. An internal memo from that month documented a possible suicide attempt and noted Epstein was found breathing heavily on the floor, while accusing Tartaglione of harassment and extortion—allegations which an internal prison investigation later cleared.

Placed On Suicide Watch

Due to ongoing harassment from Tartaglione, Epstein was moved to a special unit and placed on suicide watch. Despite procedural failures within the prison—such as leaving Epstein alone despite suicide risk guidance—the New York Times report indicates suicide remains the most likely explanation for his death.

Suicide Note Surfaces

A court last month released what is said to be Epstein’s suicide note. The note expressed frustration over his prosecution, stating investigators had “found nothing” on him and ending with the emphatic words “NO FUN” and “NOT WORTH IT!!” underlined.

Ongoing Controversy

The detailed account from former inmates and prison records deepens public scrutiny over the handling of Epstein’s imprisonment and death. The report highlights systemic failings but supports the conclusion of suicide rather than foul play.