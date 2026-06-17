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FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Rips Through Erith Scrapyard Causing Thick Smoke

A massive fire broke out today (June 17) at a scrapyard on Landau Way, Erith, engulfing large amounts of scrap metal and producing heavy smoke. The London Fire Brigade was called at 10:50am and deployed crews from Erith, Bexley, Plumstead, and nearby stations, alongside support from Kent and Essex fire services, to tackle the blaze.

Intense Blaze Spreads

The fire has escalated with flames consuming scrap metal across the yard, forcing firefighters to establish a water relay system connecting the site to the nearest hydrant to maintain a steady water supply. A 32-metre turntable ladder is being used to douse the fire from above.

Smoke Advisory Issued

Residents nearby have been warned about the “significant amount” of smoke generated by the fire and advised to keep their windows and doors shut to avoid inhalation risks.

Specialist Support Deployed

The London Fire Brigade has also sent a drone team to give the incident commander real-time aerial views of the fire’s extent. Fire crews from neighbouring Kent and Essex fire services are assisting in the operation.

Cause Still Unknown

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that the cause of the fire remains under investigation as firefighters continue efforts to bring the blaze under control. Crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day to fully extinguish the fire.

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