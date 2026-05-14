Man Convicted of Murdering Friend Jake Mills in Cheslyn Hay Flat

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend Jake Mills, 34, in a Cheslyn Hay flat last year, Staffordshire Police confirmed. Bradley Nightingale, 29, of Bloxwich, was convicted at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court following the fatal stabbing on 18 September 2025.

Stabbing In Cheslyn Hay Flat

Jake Mills was reported missing that day and tragically found with a fatal stab wound to his neck inside his High Street flat. Police forced entry after the missing person report and discovered Jake’s body along with signs of the crime.

CCTV and Evidence Uncovered

Investigations revealed Nightingale was present inside the flat two days prior to Jake’s body being found. CCTV captured Nightingale leaving with Jake’s Audi A5, which he then crashed before fleeing on foot.

Police Arrest And Statement

Nightingale was arrested on 20 September at his home. In the interview, he gave a prepared statement claiming Jake had allowed him to drive the car and denied any involvement in the murder, later refusing to answer further questions.

Key Evidence Against Nightingale

Officers discovered Nightingale used Jake’s bank card to pay for bus travel and sold Jake’s phone the morning after the murder, strengthening the case against him.

Family Collision

Detective Inspector Gina Pope said: “This was a particularly tragic case which has seen a father taken away from his young daughter, and a wider family which loved him very dearly.” Nightingale has been remanded ahead of sentencing at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 19 June.