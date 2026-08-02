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BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing Eight-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished from Robertsbridge

Urgent Search for Missing Eight-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished from Robertsbridge

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace an eight-year-old girl who has gone missing from Robertsbridge. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sofia, who disappeared from her home on the afternoon of Sunday, 2 August. Police say she has links to both Robertsbridge and the nearby village of Salehurst, and are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Description

Sofia is described as:

  • Eight years old
  • Approximately 4ft 2in tall
  • Long, straight light brown hair

When she was last seen, she was wearing:

  • A white top with rainbow patterns
  • Green shorts featuring rabbit faces
  • Pink lace-up boots

Police Appeal

Sussex Police are asking anyone who has seen Sofia, or who knows where she may be, to contact them immediately. A spokesperson for the force said:

“We are urgently seeking Sofia, 8, missing from Robertsbridge. She went missing from her home on the Sunday afternoon, 2 August. She has links to Robertsbridge and Salehurst.”

Call 999 Immediately

Anyone who sees Sofia or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 781 of 2 August. Police enquiries to locate her are ongoing.

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