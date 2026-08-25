Family pay tribute to ‘great wife and mother’ Hayley Davis-Savage after unexplained death in Lacock

The family of a 44-year-old woman found dead near the River Avon in Lacock have paid an emotional tribute as police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

Hayley Davis-Savage, from Chippenham, died following an incident next to the river near Lacock Abbey at around 11pm on August 13.

Wiltshire Police is treating her death as unexplained, with detectives continuing enquiries more than a week after her body was found.

Hayley’s family said they had been left devastated by her death.

In a tribute, they said:

“We’re all devastated at the loss of Hayley, a great wife and mother taken way too soon. “She had an incredible sense of humour and was the most resilient person you would ever meet. “All her many friends, colleagues and family will miss her dearly, and we are all hoping that the police can answer all the questions that we have.”

Drone footage could assist investigation

As part of the investigation, police are also trying to trace a group of men who were seen flying a drone over Lacock Abbey between 7pm and 9pm on August 13.

Detectives believe footage captured by the drone could contain information relevant to their enquiries.

Police have stressed that the drone operators are being sought as potential witnesses and there is no suggestion they are connected to Hayley’s death.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.