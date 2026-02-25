Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BIG SLASH Energy Bills to Drop £10 a Month from April – Ofgem Cuts Price Cap by 7%

Big Slash on Energy Costs UK households, rejoice! Ofgem has announced a sharp 7% cut...

Published: 12:16 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:16 pm February 25, 2026

Big Slash on Energy Costs

UK households, rejoice! Ofgem has announced a sharp 7% cut to the energy price cap starting April. This means typical annual dual fuel bills will shrink by around £117, taking about £10 off your monthly outgoings. A welcome breather amid soaring living costs!

What’s the Price Cap Anyway?

The price cap sets the maximum amount suppliers can charge per unit of gas and electricity on standard variable tariffs. While your total bill depends on usage, this cut still eases the strain on households nationwide at a crucial time.

Why the Drop? Blame Wholesale Prices

Ofgem says the cut reflects falling wholesale energy prices and adjustments to policy charges baked into your bill. Experts have hailed the move but warn that energy bills remain far higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Don’t Miss Out – Review Your Deal Now!

Consumer groups urge Brits to check their current energy plans. Switching to a fixed tariff could lock in savings, especially since the lower price cap kicks in from April 1 to June 30. Time’s ticking—act fast to keep more cash in your pocket!

More news from Deal

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

LOCKDOWN Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News

STATION AMBUSH King’s Cross Assault: Police Hunting Men in Shocking Attack

UK News

SMS TO PRISON Tube ‘SMS Blaster’ Gang Busted and Jailed After Off-Duty Detective Stops £80k Scam

UK News

TERROR PROBE Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News

BLOCKADE APPROVED Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News

NO MEMORY Brandy-fuelled Samurai Sword Chaos Lands Man in Jail

UK News

Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DRAMA ROLLS ON Danny Dyer Slammed by Caravan Guest After Missing Kent Park Launch

UK News

Danny Dyer Slammed by Caravan Guest After Missing Kent Park Launch

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed for Stabbing Housemate with Fishing Knife in Leicester

UK News

Man Jailed for Stabbing Housemate with Fishing Knife in Leicester

UK News

FUELLED KILLING Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

UK News

Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SWEAT LIKE CHOCOLATE Prison Officer and Inmates Jailed Over Chocolate Bar Cannabis Smuggling Plot

UK News

Prison Officer and Inmates Jailed Over Chocolate Bar Cannabis Smuggling Plot

UK News

WEAPON RECOVERED AT MOSQUE Man Arrested with Weapon at Manchester Mosque

UK News

Man Arrested with Weapon at Manchester Mosque

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

SEARCHES COMPLETED Prince Andrew and Lord Mandelson Under Police Scrutiny Over Epstein Links

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Prince Andrew and Lord Mandelson Under Police Scrutiny Over Epstein Links

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SERIAL LIFTER Serial Shoplifter Jailed After Ignoring Suspended Sentence

UK News

Serial Shoplifter Jailed After Ignoring Suspended Sentence

UK News

SWIFT JUSTICE Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

UK News

Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

UK News

DONE A RUNNER Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

UK News

Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

UK News
Watch Live