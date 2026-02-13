Watch Live
STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

A quick-thinking passer-by has earned praise for pulling a man from a frozen lake in...

Published: 5:23 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 5:23 am February 13, 2026

A quick-thinking passer-by has earned praise for pulling a man from a frozen lake in Epping Forest after he fell through the ice trying to rescue a dog.

Drama at Connaught Water in Essex

The chilling incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon at Connaught Water, Essex. When a dog wandered onto the icy surface, a man bravely stepped onto the frozen lake to save it — but the ice gave way beneath him.

Trapped in freezing water, the man’s fate looked grim until another passerby plunged in to pull him out. Eyewitness video captured the tense moment bwhen oth men battled the cold to claw their way back to safety.

Paramedics treated both men at the scene, while the dog was safely returned to its owners.

Emergency Services Issue Stern Warning

Essex Fire and Rescue Service warned the public against attempting risky ice rescues. Watch Manager Gary Dyer said:

“We completely understand why people want to help in situations like this. But cold water can overwhelm the body very quickly. The safest thing to do is stay out of the water and call us – we have the training and equipment to respond safely.”

The fire service urged anyone spotting a person or animal in cold water trouble to dial 999 and ask for the fire brigade — rather than attempting a dangerous rescue themselves.

Watch Live