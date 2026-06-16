Stockport Police Seize Illegal Submachine Gun and Pistol in Brinnington

Greater Manchester Police uncovered an MP5 submachine gun, a Grand Power pistol, and ammunition during a targeted weapons recovery operation in Brinnington, Stockport, on Friday 12 June 2026. No arrests have been made so far as investigations continue to identify those responsible. This seizure is part of broader efforts to disrupt criminal activity and keep communities safe across Greater Manchester.

Major Firearms Recovery

The Stockport Challenger Team led by Detective Inspector Mark Graham carried out the operation, adding to GMP’s record of removing 150 firearms from the region’s streets between April 2024 and April 2026. The powerful weapons found pose a serious threat to local safety.

Greater Manchester Appeal

Officers are pursuing multiple leads to establish the ownership of the weapons and their origin. The investigation remains active as police work to prevent further illegal arms circulation in the area.

Community Safety Appeal

Detective Inspector Graham urged local residents to assist by reporting any information on illegal firearms or suspicious behaviour. Calls can be made to 101, emergencies to 999, via GMP’s website live chat, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.