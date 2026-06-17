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POLICE BLUNDER Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

The brother of Henry Nowak’s killer has not been charged after falsely accusing the victim of racist attacks during a violent stabbing incident in Hampshire on 3 December 2025. Henry Nowak, 27, was fatally stabbed six times with a Sikh ceremonial sword. Despite evidence presented in court, Hampshire Police chose not to refer Gurpreet Digwa, the brother, to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for perverting the course of justice or other offences linked to his false claims.

False Claims Led Police Astray

Gurpreet Digwa accused Henry of being the racist aggressor, telling police they had been attacked by a white person. Officers arrested Henry as he lay dying, under the false impression of a racial attack. Judge William Mousley KC later confirmed there was no racism involved and highlighted Gurpreet’s involvement in misleading the police with lies.

Covert Admission Of Stabbing

A covert police recording captured Vickrum Digwa admitting he stabbed Henry multiple times. Both brothers appeared to agree on a self-defence story but did not mention racism in their account, despite claims made to officers during the emergency response.

Legal Experts Criticise Police Decision

Marcus Johnstone, a solicitor from PCD Solicitors, described the decision not to charge Gurpreet Digwa as “incredible,” emphasising the strong evidence against him. Johnstone said the failure to pursue charges reflected very poorly on the police and questioned why the CPS had been approached only in relation to Vickrum and the brothers’ mother, who admitted perverting justice.

Family Speaks Out On Police

Henry’s godmother, Kelly Hatchard, condemned how the family was forced to face Vickrum Digwa in court, watching “the lies spill easily from his mouth.” She criticised the police for mistreating Henry in his final moments, saying he was “let down by the police officer who I have no doubt Henry assumed was there to help him” and expressed deep anger at the lack of respect shown to Henry.

Police Stand By Their Decision

Hampshire Police defended their actions, stating investigators kept an open mind and carefully reviewed all evidence before deciding which offences to charge. A police spokesman said the charges laid were the result of a thorough and considered assessment following the investigation.

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