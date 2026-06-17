Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE ACTION Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

Police arrested three 16-year-old boys after around 200 teenagers were turned away from Bluewater Shopping Centre in Greenhithe, Kent, on Monday, June 15, 2026, following reports of antisocial behaviour. Officers and centre security acted swiftly after being called at 3pm about disruptive behaviour in the food court, enforcing a dispersal order to control the situation.

Rapid Police Response

Within two hours, authorities had managed to disperse the large group of young people. The three boys, all from London, were taken into custody on suspicion of causing public nuisance and common assault as the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector’s Warning

“While this may have been an isolated incident due to the last day of exams, we are more than prepared for any such antisocial incidents in the future,” said Dartford’s Chief Inspector Sarah Rivett. “As a force, we are tackling nuisance behaviour head on as summer approaches and the school holidays begin. We aren’t afraid to bring the full force of the law down on anyone bringing distress and chaos to our communities.” “We encourage anyone to think twice before participating in these kinds of incidents, as it could have serious consequences on your future. There is no need to gain a criminal record for the sake of boredom or wanting to have fun.”

Summer Holiday Crackdown

This operation signals police preparedness to manage potential youth disturbances as the school holidays begin, aiming to keep local communities safe and peaceful in the South East.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

POLITICAL VIOLENCE Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

UK News
Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

POLICE ACTION Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

UK News
Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

FIRE EMERGENCY Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

UK News
King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

MILAN MURDER King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

UK News
Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Lewisham

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Lewisham

UK News
Father Kills Son’s Speech Therapist in Valencia Over Toddler Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Father Kills Son’s Speech Therapist in Valencia Over Toddler Dispute

UK News
21-Year-Old Dies After Bungee Jump Staff Neglect Safety Cord in Brazil

FATAL JUMP 21-Year-Old Dies After Bungee Jump Staff Neglect Safety Cord in Brazil

UK News
Bungee Workers ‘Can’t Remember’ Who Was Supposed To Attach Safety Cord Before Model Plunged To Her Death

Bungee Workers ‘Can’t Remember’ Who Was Supposed To Attach Safety Cord Before Model Plunged To Her Death

UK News
Seven Young Basketball Players Killed in Brazil Bus Accident After Tournament Win

FATAL CRASH Seven Young Basketball Players Killed in Brazil Bus Accident After Tournament Win

UK News
Preston Toddler’s ‘Pure Evil’ Killers Convicted Amid Care Failures

CARE FAILURE Preston Toddler’s ‘Pure Evil’ Killers Convicted Amid Care Failures

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
French Tourist Fined Over Ashes Scattered in Venice’s St Mark’s Basin

TOURIST OUTRAGE French Tourist Fined Over Ashes Scattered in Venice’s St Mark’s Basin

UK News
French Tourist Fined Over Ashes Scattered in Venice’s St Mark’s Basin

French Tourist Fined Over Ashes Scattered in Venice’s St Mark’s Basin

UK News
Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

POLICE BREAKTHROUGH Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

Breaking News, UK News
Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

Breaking News, UK News
Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

SAFETY WARNING Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

UK News
Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bingo Is Having a Moment. These Are the Nights You Need to Know About

Bingo Is Having a Moment. These Are the Nights You Need to Know About

UK News
Bingo Is Having a Moment. These Are the Nights You Need to Know About

Bingo Is Having a Moment. These Are the Nights You Need to Know About

UK News
Ex-NHL Star Kyle Calder Dies Aged 47 After Brief Illness

HOCKEY LEGEND Ex-NHL Star Kyle Calder Dies Aged 47 After Brief Illness

UK News
Ex-NHL Star Kyle Calder Dies Aged 47 After Brief Illness

Ex-NHL Star Kyle Calder Dies Aged 47 After Brief Illness

UK News
Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

FLASHER PROBE Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

UK News
Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

MOB CHAOS Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

UK News
Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

UK News
Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

ADVENTURE DEATHS Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

UK News
Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

UK News
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

SCHEME SCRAMBLES Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Watch Live