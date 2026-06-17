Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

Police arrested three 16-year-old boys after around 200 teenagers were turned away from Bluewater Shopping Centre in Greenhithe, Kent, on Monday, June 15, 2026, following reports of antisocial behaviour. Officers and centre security acted swiftly after being called at 3pm about disruptive behaviour in the food court, enforcing a dispersal order to control the situation.

Rapid Police Response

Within two hours, authorities had managed to disperse the large group of young people. The three boys, all from London, were taken into custody on suspicion of causing public nuisance and common assault as the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector’s Warning

“While this may have been an isolated incident due to the last day of exams, we are more than prepared for any such antisocial incidents in the future,” said Dartford’s Chief Inspector Sarah Rivett. “As a force, we are tackling nuisance behaviour head on as summer approaches and the school holidays begin. We aren’t afraid to bring the full force of the law down on anyone bringing distress and chaos to our communities.” “We encourage anyone to think twice before participating in these kinds of incidents, as it could have serious consequences on your future. There is no need to gain a criminal record for the sake of boredom or wanting to have fun.”

Summer Holiday Crackdown

This operation signals police preparedness to manage potential youth disturbances as the school holidays begin, aiming to keep local communities safe and peaceful in the South East.