Starmer Vows UK Role in Reopening Strait of Hormuz After Iran Blockade

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that the United Kingdom will play its “full part” in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz swiftly following its closure by Iran. Speaking at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, Starmer emphasised the strait’s importance to the UK and global energy markets amid rising costs triggered by the blockade.

Critical Energy Artery

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route through which around 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply flows. Its closure by Iran, in retaliation to US and Israeli strikes earlier this year, has severely disrupted energy supplies, pushing prices sharply higher across Britain and Western nations.

Starmers G7 Commitment

At the summit, Starmer committed the UK to actively supporting initiatives aimed at reopening the strait “as quickly as possible.” He highlighted the direct impact of energy price hikes on households across the UK, underlining why restoring passage through this route is “very, very important” for Britain’s economy and consumers.

Welcoming Peace Progress

Starmer also welcomed the recently brokered US-Iran peace deal, congratulating US President Donald Trump and the mediators from Pakistan and Qatar who facilitated the agreement. The formal signing is set to take place in Switzerland on Friday, raising hopes for a resolution to tensions in the region and improved stability in global energy supplies.