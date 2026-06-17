Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

Cidari Multi Academy Trust has confirmed that the criminal offences committed by Jamie Varley, convicted murderer and former South Shore Academy teacher, took place before the school joined its trust. This statement came after Varley’s conviction at Preston Crown Court, which brought intense public scrutiny to the Blackpool secondary school.

Trust Clarifies Timeline

Chief Operating Officer Matt McIver outlined that all charges against 37-year-old Varley arose during 2023, prior to South Shore Academy officially joining the Cidari Multi Academy Trust. This distinction separates the trust from Varley’s criminal conduct.

Student Safety Reassured

Officials stressed that none of the charges or evidence involved past or present pupils at South Shore Academy on St Annes Road. Specialist support teams have been provided to help students and staff cope with the situation.

Employment And Suspension

Varley was suspended with immediate effect by the school’s previous leadership after his arrest in July 2023. He remained on full pay throughout the transition to the Cidari Trust and was dismissed from his position in August 2025.

Details Of Conviction

Varley was found guilty following an eight-week trial of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey, an infant in the process of being adopted by Varley and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32. The post-mortem revealed around 40 injuries and death by acute upper airway obstruction.

Partner Also Convicted

McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of causing or allowing the child’s death, child cruelty, and sexual assault. Both remain in custody and will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.