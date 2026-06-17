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MAJOR BLAZE Ten Fire Engines Tackle Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Erith Industrial Estate

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines are battling a large fire at a scrap metal yard on Landau Way, Erith. The London Fire Brigade was called at 10:50am to tackle the blaze, which is producing significant smoke across the industrial estate.    

Massive Fire Response

Fire crews from Erith, Bexley, and Plumstead alongside teams from Kent and Essex Fire & Rescue Services are at the scene. Control officers mobilised resources from multiple stations to contain the fire.  

Smoke Warning Issued

The fire is generating heavy smoke, prompting advice to local residents and businesses to keep windows and doors closed to limit smoke exposure in the area.  

Ongoing Firefighting Efforts

Firefighters are focusing on stopping the fire spreading further across the industrial estate, working through challenging conditions to bring the blaze under control.

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