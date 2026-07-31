Bluebell Railway Suspends Steam Trains Amid Extreme Wildfire Risk

The Bluebell Railway has suspended all steam locomotive services with immediate effect due to the ongoing hot, dry weather and heightened risk of lineside fires. The popular Sussex heritage railway confirmed that steam services were suspended from Thursday, 30 July, until further notice following advice from the fire service. The railway said the prolonged spell of dry weather and exceptional ground conditions had significantly increased the risk of fires along the line.

Safety Comes First

In a statement, the Bluebell Railway said the decision had not been taken lightly but stressed that protecting passengers, volunteers, neighbouring properties, wildlife and the surrounding countryside had to remain its highest priority. A spokesperson said the railway has a comprehensive fire risk management process, with staff continually assessing weather conditions, vegetation, wind direction and other operational factors. However, with the current extreme conditions, the railway concluded that temporarily withdrawing steam locomotives was the most responsible course of action.

Diesel Trains to Operate Instead

Despite the suspension of steam operations, the Bluebell Railway confirmed it will continue running services throughout the summer holidays using its fleet of heritage diesel locomotives. All scheduled passenger services, including dining trains and evening supper services, will continue to operate. Trains from Sheffield Park will depart at:

🚆 10.30am

🚆 1.00pm

🚆 3.00pm

Situation Under Daily Review

The railway said it will continue to monitor conditions on a daily basis in consultation with the relevant authorities and hopes steam locomotives can return as soon as it is safe to do so. The suspension comes as parts of southern England continue to experience prolonged dry weather, with fire services warning that parched vegetation has significantly increased the risk of wildfires.

Railway Thanks Supporters

The Bluebell Railway thanked passengers, volunteers and supporters for their understanding during the temporary suspension. It added that every visit continues to help support the preservation of one of Britain’s best-known heritage railways while ensuring operations can continue safely during the current spell of extreme weather.