Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

A Canterbury man has been remanded in custody after being charged with eight offences following an investigation into a series of alleged shop thefts across Canterbury, Herne Bay and Whitstable. Connor Jones, 38, of Shelley Avenue, Canterbury, appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 July after being charged with multiple offences linked to incidents reported earlier this summer.

Alleged Shoplifting Spree

Kent Police allege Jones was involved in a series of thefts between 5 June and 13 June 2026 at several stores across east Kent. The incidents were reported at:

TK Maxx , Canterbury

, Canterbury Aldi , Sturry Road, Canterbury

, Sturry Road, Canterbury Tesco Express , Herne Bay

, Herne Bay Sainsbury’s, Whitstable, on four separate occasions

Police say clothing, meat and alcohol were among the items reported stolen.

Assault and Public Order Allegations

During the investigation, officers also received reports of two alleged assaults. One incident is said to have involved threats made towards a security guard, while another allegedly involved a member of the public who attempted to intervene. Following enquiries, officers arrested Jones on Monday 27 July. The following day he was charged with:

Four counts of theft

Two counts of assault

One public order offence relating to an incident involving a group of people at Northgate car park on 24 July

on One count of racially aggravated harassment after comments allegedly made to a police officer while in custody

Remanded in Custody

Jones appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 July, where he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before the same court again on 4 August as the case continues.