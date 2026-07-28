Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

Police and the RSPCA have launched an investigation after the bodies of a horse and a foal were discovered near a roadside in a Shropshire village. The grim discovery was made at around 5.42pm on Sunday 26 July near the High Street and a nearby bridleway in Claverley, close to Bridgnorth. Officers from West Mercia Police and the RSPCA are now appealing for information as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Distressing Discovery

Two RSPCA Animal Rescue Officers attended the scene after a member of the public reported finding the deceased animals. The charity said the horse, believed to be a mare, and a foal had been left near the roadside. RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Sarah Guest, who is leading the investigation, said the discovery was deeply upsetting.

“We’re grateful to the member of the public who contacted us. It must have been very distressing and upsetting to find.”

Horse Found in Three Pieces

The RSPCA said the adult horse had been found in three separate pieces and was covered by a tarpaulin when officers arrived. Due to the condition of the remains, investigators believe the animals had been dead for some time before being dumped. Sarah Guest said:

“The deceased bay was found in three pieces and they were covered with a tarpaulin when we visited. There were flies and maggots so it appears they have been deceased for longer than when they were reported to have been dumped.

“Due to the condition of the remains, we couldn’t locate a microchip. The horse – who we are presuming is a mare – appeared underweight and had long hooves.”

Appeal for Information

Investigators have not yet established how either animal died. The RSPCA says the circumstances surrounding the discovery are a cause for concern and enquiries are continuing. Sarah Guest added:

“We don’t know how the pony or mare died but the circumstances are clearly a potential cause for concern, and we are looking into what may have happened here.”

Anyone with first-hand information about the horse or foal is urged to contact the RSPCA Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01864949. Police and the animal welfare charity are continuing to investigate the incident.