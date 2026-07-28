Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

A nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious two-car collision in Birmingham that has led to two people being arrested. Emergency services were called to Masshouse Lane, at the junction with Shannon Road in Kings Norton, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 28 July, following reports of a collision involving two vehicles. The young boy was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where West Midlands Police said he remains in a critical condition.

Two Arrested at the Scene

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both were also taken to hospital as a precaution to be assessed for injuries before being questioned by officers. Police have confirmed enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Road Remains Closed

Masshouse Lane remains closed while specialist collision investigators examine the scene and gather evidence. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the investigation continues.

Witness Appeal

West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage captured shortly before or at the time of the collision to come forward. A spokesperson said officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area around 5.55pm on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or through the force’s Live Chat service, quoting log 4687 of 28 July.

Investigation Ongoing

Detectives continue to work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision. The condition of the nine-year-old boy remains critical as investigations continue.