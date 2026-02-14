Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LORRY HORROR Road Closed, Police Swarm Thamesmead Lorry Horror on Eastern Way

Don’t be fooled — the Spine Road (Eastern Way) is far from clear. A serious...

Published: 9:16 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 9:16 am February 14, 2026

Don’t be fooled — the Spine Road (Eastern Way) is far from clear. A serious incident has shut the road near Woolwich. Police have closed the flyover roundabout in Thamesmead. Emergency services are swarming the area. Drivers are warned to steer clear as traffic chaos unfolds.

Chaos on the Roads: Lorry Dangles Off Bridge

Local eyewitnesses report a lorry has smashed through barriers and is now hanging dangerously off the edge — seemingly after skidding on black ice. “Lorry gone over the barriers,” confirmed one bystander, Molly Sales, adding that the vehicle appears to be “hanging over the edge, skidded on ice apparently.”

 

Another local, Alfie Homewood, clarified, “It’s not on the flyover — it’s underneath the bridge. Lorry hanging off.”

Police Close Eastern Way Flyover Roundabout

Authorities have shut down the junction leading to Woolwich, including the flyover roundabout, to manage the incident and secure the scene.

 

As one local alerted, “The exit slip lane coming from Belvedere is closed, so it must be on the slip road exiting the dual carriageway.”

Black Ice to Blame?

Residents suspect icy conditions played a major role. “Black ice,” noted Sam Cunningham, with an ice emoji, hinting at a treacherous patch on the road.

Drivers are urged to take extra care. Traffic is likely to remain snarled up for a while as emergency teams assess and clear the scene.

Is the Driver OK?

At this stage, there’s no official word on the condition of the lorry driver. Locals shared concerns: “Heard all the sirens, hope it’s not an accident,” said Doreen Bresnahan.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News

TIP OFF Public Tips Lead to Drug Dealer’s Jail in South Woodham Ferrers

UK News

Two Men Handed Life Sentences for ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

UK News

LOCKDOWN Two Men Jailed Over Class A Drugs Bust in Sheffield

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ASDA MEDICAL INCIDENT Air Ambulance Touches Down at West Swindon’s Link Centre

Breaking News

Air Ambulance Touches Down at West Swindon’s Link Centre

Breaking News

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

DRUGS HAUL Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News

Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

STREET ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

UK News

Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

UK News

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

HOSPITAL ORDER Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News
Watch Live