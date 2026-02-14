Don’t be fooled — the Spine Road (Eastern Way) is far from clear. A serious incident has shut the road near Woolwich. Police have closed the flyover roundabout in Thamesmead. Emergency services are swarming the area. Drivers are warned to steer clear as traffic chaos unfolds.

Chaos on the Roads: Lorry Dangles Off Bridge

Local eyewitnesses report a lorry has smashed through barriers and is now hanging dangerously off the edge — seemingly after skidding on black ice. “Lorry gone over the barriers,” confirmed one bystander, Molly Sales, adding that the vehicle appears to be “hanging over the edge, skidded on ice apparently.”

Another local, Alfie Homewood, clarified, “It’s not on the flyover — it’s underneath the bridge. Lorry hanging off.”

Police Close Eastern Way Flyover Roundabout

Authorities have shut down the junction leading to Woolwich, including the flyover roundabout, to manage the incident and secure the scene.

As one local alerted, “The exit slip lane coming from Belvedere is closed, so it must be on the slip road exiting the dual carriageway.”

Black Ice to Blame?

Residents suspect icy conditions played a major role. “Black ice,” noted Sam Cunningham, with an ice emoji, hinting at a treacherous patch on the road.

Drivers are urged to take extra care. Traffic is likely to remain snarled up for a while as emergency teams assess and clear the scene.

Is the Driver OK?

At this stage, there’s no official word on the condition of the lorry driver. Locals shared concerns: “Heard all the sirens, hope it’s not an accident,” said Doreen Bresnahan.