Police Appeal After Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods Identified by Necklace

Devon & Cornwall Police launched an appeal after a woman was found dead in woodland in Killivose, Camborne, on Sunday 3 May at 7:45am. Officers are trying to establish her identity and the circumstances of her death, which is currently treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Necklace Released To Public

As part of the investigation, police have released images of a distinctive necklace found on the woman. They hope the public may recognise the jewellery and help identify her.

Ongoing Identification Efforts

Detectives continue to work to confirm the woman’s identity and gather any information related to the case. The early morning discovery prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

Not Treated As Suspicious

Authorities have stated the death remains unexplained but currently have no reason to believe it was suspicious. The investigation remains active as they seek further clues.

Public Asked To Assist

Anyone with information is urged to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or via their website, quoting incident number 50260111111.